Parents In Charlotte Are Angry About This ‘Bootie’ Question That Showed Up On Their Kids’ Homework

My anaconda don’t want none of this genetics quiz. Parents are up in arms at a Charlotte, North Carolina high school after kids came home with homework featuring a question about butts — really big butts. Some are calling it racist, others feel it’s way out of bounds for high school kids.
Me? I’m just mad they spelled “booty” wrong.
I didn’t take genetics and I didn’t stay at a Holiday Inn Express last night, but I believe LaPrincess will end up with a big booty, right?
*high fives no one in particular
A mother that spoke to WSBTV says the assignment went out on Monday, and she’s still waiting for an explanation:
“I am extremely concerned that this type of language is being used and considered expectable [sic] to be issued to students,” she said while asking for an explanation.
According to an image of the assignment provided to WBTV, the questions before and after the “bootie” question revolved around “stinky feet” and the height of plants.
The teacher has since apologized for the booty-driven homework.
I think she would have a better chance of having a small ass, right? Isn’t it Xx (heterozygous big) xx (for recessive to show it would have to be xx I think), so her chances would be Xx, xx, xx, xx. Meaning 25%. Could be wrong, been a while since I’ve spliced genes to create a monkey with four asses.
I’m wrong. It’s 50%. Xx, Xx, xx, xx. So dat ass could go either way.
Correct, Xx, xx ,Xx, xx
I’m actually amazed some people in NC recognize this is really incredibly racist.
Only the ones who don’t find this expectable.
Yeah, I said that based on the writeup. After watching the video I see only one black guy noticed it was racist….all the others were pearl clutching white bitches objecting to their very upset children having to read the word “bootie” (sic).
Funny thing is, it’s only racist if you assume those names could only belong to black people. So only when you assume something inherently racist does this become racist.
@Pasqualie No, playing on racist stereotypes like naming patterns and the physical traits that accompany them in effort to be funny is what makes it racist.
Recognizing the intent isn’t racist.
It’d be very clearly racist to say “Illegal immigrant Hector sells tacos for 25 cents apiece. His wife Juanita sells oranges on the freeway off ramp for 50 cents apiece. How many combined tacos and oranges must Hector and Juanita sell to feed their 10 anchor babies?”
Sure. Hector could be an illegal immigrant from Toronto who is white as the driven snow….but that’s kind of unlikely, innit?
@TFBuckFutter
I applaud you. I just think @Pasqualie can go fuck himself with a brick.
I did not mean to come off as insensitive, maybe it’s the fact that I live in a predominantly (90%) white community but I know plenty of white people who would have and give their kids those types of names, and also refer to an ass as a “booty”. When I first read the question I thought of it as more classist than anything else. I was not trying to say the person who wrote the question wasn’t dumb as a sack of shit.
@Pasqualie – Your community sounds pretty fucked up. Have you considered moving?
No, those are the bad parts of town. I live in the old suburbs with the old people.
The mother making the comment above needs to be more concerned with her use of language I think.
Oh good lord that was bad. It is important to use names from various cultures/sub-cultures and not just “white names” in homework assignments, but this was very bad and insensitive execution.
White names?
Like
Any laxbro’s name, and all of these fucking nonsense names?
Laxbro all-name team
I feel a little bad for the teacher, but they should have known better.
When you are teaching, science or math especially, it really gets kids’ attention when you use current slang and some humor. Sometimes relating a math problem to something local kids can relate to, is a useful tool to get kids to understand science and math. I don’t know what ethic makeup the class had, but the dude obviously felt comfortable enough to put what he thought the kids would relate to on paper. Bad move.
Also a bad move to use the written word booty/ie in a Science class. He should teach them the scientific terminology and then make it relatable in his lecture. Long story long, I don’t think the teacher meant for this to be racist.
He felt comfortable enough because it’s North Carolina and being really super racist is a-ok.
We just want to know if North West is going have the same booty as her mom.
Do you also have a countdown going to her 18th birthday?
Yes, but it’s only so I can avoid facebook when she posses for some magazine so I don’t have to read 100 idiot posts about her ass.
SHANEEKWA agrees to be LETYRONE’s bitch fo one C note a trick. He slang her a$$ tre nights last week and tre nights this week. How much dat bitch make?
Weird I live in Charlotte but haven’t heard about this yet. But I can confirm being racist as hell is pretty much accepted in North Carolina. Charlotte itself is not bad.
