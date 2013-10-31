The Boston Red Sox Won The World Series And Here Come The F-Bombs

In 2013, you can guarantee two things from a World Series win:
1. The people who live in that team’s city, even the ones who don’t watch baseball, will go crazy and start flipping and burning everything, and
2. Everyone will start saying “f*ck” on television.
It just happens. Back in April, David Ortiz experimented in the field of justifiable f-bombs, and I guess it makes sense that a season that began with flagrant broadcast cursing would end with it.
Last night, the Boston Red Sox defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 6-1 in Game 6 to take home their third World Series Cup in nine years. Like clockwork, Jon Lester interrupted an Erin Andrews interview with John Lackey by leaning in and announcing, “have we said f*ck by accident yet? We haven’t? Oh shit, well, f*ck!”
See, this is why the Detroit Tigers should’ve made it to the World Series. Justin Bieber wouldn’t have cursed on TV.
The charming follow-up to that features a drunk guy explaining how history works:
So yeah, congratulations to the f*cking Red Sox. I hope nobody accidentally says f*ck during your parade. Wink wink, nudge nudge.
pfff…. stealing Chase Utley’s swag
WORLD PHUCKING CHAMPIONS
Aw faackin’ yeaaaah!! My boys the Sawx won tha fackin’ series. That’s right, you bunch o’ fackin homos in St. Louis can go fack yaselfs. Them Sawx are fackin wicked good.
You’re funny.
There are exactly 6 people in all of New England who speak like this and yet all of us get lumped into the “obnoxious Bahstin d-bag who has never pronounced an R ” group. God I hate stereotypes.
In other news, Jews are greedy, Polacks are stupid and Italians enjoy pasta and shooting each other.
@FullyHeadlessNed: Hey, hey, hey…ease up on the stereotyping.
I’m just thankful you left those of us Dutch folk with small hands that smell like cabbage alone.