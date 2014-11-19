Read This Insane Breakup Text A Woman Received From Her Ex-Boyfriend

If a cat is one of the reasons why you want to break up with someone, it’s best to tell them in person, not through text. Otherwise, my friend, you’re going viral.

My friend just sent me this break-up message she received after 7 weeks of dating. My fav reason for split is #3 pic.twitter.com/EdAFS5lLKy — Amy Nelmes Bissett (@amynelmes) November 13, 2014

Alright, alright. I think you're all ready for how he signed off. #part2 #breakuptext pic.twitter.com/g2Ch6vdTo7 — Amy Nelmes Bissett (@amynelmes) November 15, 2014

9 News caught up with the woman who received the text. She told them, “[It] came on a Monday morning, and the weekend prior I’d been away at a friend’s wedding. He’d indicated that he was upset he couldn’t attend with me, but we were only very casual as far as I was concerned and the guest list had been finalized months ago, there wasn’t necessarily an option to take a plus one.”

OK, but what about the cat?

“I’m completely allergic to cats,” she said. “On the nights I would sleep over, the cat would want to up at the end of the bed, but I had to insist that it was locked out while I was there. It was a completely practical request that was obviously taken all too personally, but I guess I did tell the cat to “F— off. “I’ll never date another guy with cats.” (Via)

Probably a good call.

Via 9 News