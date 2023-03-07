If you ever want to make Brian Kilmeade feel all sorts of icky inside, try shouting the words “Tiny D” at him. On Monday, as Mediaite notes, the Fox & Friends co-host admitted that he’s not a fan of Donald Trump’s reported new nickname for Ron DeSantis.

While discussing this year’s CPAC event, Kilmeade and co-hosts Steve Doocy and Ainsley Earhardt weren’t interested in talking about such wild shenanigans as Kimberly Guilfoyle turning a speaking engagement into a Home Shopping Network segment while peddling gold coins like an unhinged leprechaun. Nope, they wanted to talk about the things that mattered — including the ongoing beef between Trump and DeSantis. Kilmeade made it clear that he thinks the Florida governor is a pretty a-ok kinda guy, noting that “he’s extremely personable.” Which is most certainly the number one quality you want in the leader of the free world.

Kilmeade was less impressed by Trump’s insatiable desire to come up with the perfect DeSantis put-down, as “Ron DeSanctimonious” is not sweeping the nation in the way the former POTUS hoped. While he noted that “Ron Dishonest” and “Ron Deestablishment” were among the contenders, Kilmeade — who once kind of bragged about reading Mein Kampf cover to cover — is really not on board with what seems to be Donald’s chosen winner: “Tiny D.”

“I don’t know,” said Kilmeade. “It’s hard to label somebody who is so similar to him with a nickname… It makes everybody on all sides seemingly uncomfortable. Even people reporting it.”

Speak for yourself, Kilmeade.

(Via Mediaite)