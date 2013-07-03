Successful Kickstarter ‘Broken Age’ Somehow Needs Even More Money To Be Finished

You might recall that Double Fine knocked a lot of gaming industry perceptions out of whack by asking for $400,000 on Kickstarter for its game Broken Age and winding up with over $3 million. It brought a lot of respected game developers to the site and got a lot of games in the pipeline. Unfortunately, Broken Age might also define a problem with crowdfunded games: It is apparently running out of money.
This is apparently because Double Fine wants to put out an enormous game on the scale of a Grim Fandango or a Full Throttle, and backers will be getting a game. Tim Schafer tries to put the best face on it, but it’s pretty clear he’s embarrassed:
We looked into what it would take to finish just first half of our game—Act 1. And the numbers showed it coming in July of next year. Not this July, but July 2014. For just the first half. The full game was looking like 2015! My jaw hit the floor.
The good news is that Double Fine does have a solution, and it doesn’t involve running another Kickstarter or screwing any of the backers. Instead, the first half of the game will be finished by January and put out on Steam Early Access to raise the remaining cash needed to finish the second half: Backers still get early access, and the game shows up on something resembling an actual schedule.
The big question, of course, is what happens if the Early Access release doesn’t raise the needed funds. After all, one of the arguments against adventure games is that nobody buys them, and it’s yet to become clear with crowdfunded games whether the funding is a springboard or just most of the people who would have bought the game anyway essentially preordering it. Double Fine is about to find an answer to that question whether they like it or not.
Secondly, it could be a real blow to the developer and crowdfunded games in general if this doesn’t get finished. One of the problems with Kickstarter games is and always has been that you’re taking a gamble on the developer finishing the product. And there have been cases where developers go to Kickstarter, raise the cash, and then fail to deliver. A major developer like Double Fine failing to fully deliver the promised product would be a disaster that ripples well beyond just Double Fine.
There’s little doubt that Double Fine will get at least Act 1 out the door. Their reputation depends on it. The real question, for both the game’s backers and developers hoping to keep crowdfunding as a source of cash for their games, is whether they can deliver Act 2.
Ok, how the hell does this happen.
They asked, and presumably budgeted, for $400,00. They raised over 7-times that amount, and yet now they need more?!
I understand things going over-budget, but this just seems ridiculous.
It was initially planned as a small flash browser game. When people gave them 3.3M, they decided to make a bigger game.
They pretty much bit off more than they can chew. But, I’d still prefer a big adventure game than a small flash browser game.
The most stunning thing to me about this isn’t that they underestimated what they would need or that once they got more money than they expected they started to scale up expectations, but rather than the’y’re actually making an attempt to make everyone happy rather than scaling back everyone else’s expectations. They’re trying to be accountable! And they’re a game company! I never would have called it.
I’m torn because it’s good they’re trying to be accountable, but at the same time, well, you read the article.
Yup. And I’m glad I don’t have money in this or I’d be more torn. This way I can sit back and watch.
I haven’t pitched into a kickstarter yet that has this potential for trouble, but then I couldn’t have seen it coming. I’m just lucky. Now there’s something I know I need to look for.
Honestly I’d be totally cool with them saying “hey, we need more money to make this game the raddest ever” and putting up another Kickstarter.
If this game is really going to be Grim Fandango-like in scope, then I’m willing to pay 50 of 60 bucks for it. I only kicked in 20 bucks during the initial Kickstarter campaign — if they very clearly explain where the extra money is going, I’m willing to part with more.
What Dan Seitz isn’t doing is showing this budget in contrast to other major game developers budgets.
Also he isn’t bringing up the fact going over budget is common in this industry.
Kickstarter is a really powerful idea that puts the people in the position of the producer of their own entertainment.
If you know anything about being a producer, it’s a risk.
There are probably gonna be more of these stories then not in the future, because that is the case a lot in this particular industry (entertainment).
You aren’t being realistic. You can’t idealize this process based on you thinking 3,000,000 is a lot of money.
If you believed in this project, still support it, you weren’t gonna get any money back in the first place.
If you believe this dude enough to give him your money from the start I don’t see why you wouldn’t believe that 3,000,000 isn’t gonna be enough to fully realize the investors vision.
I know things go over budget in the gaming industry. That said, though, it is reasonable to ask questions; I’ve got my twenty bucks in this game and I’ll happily play what Double Fine puts out (and more to the point, I have faith they’ll put the game out in the first place). I just don’t think anybody, backers or Double Fine, wanted to see this.
Well, if the point of your article is “people don’t want bad news” then I guess I have to agree.
But you have 20 bucks invested in this game. The company has there entire reputation.
All I’m saying is, scale back the scrutiny if your not gonna at least have a counter point.