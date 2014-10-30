Buzz Aldrin Briefly Addressed That Time He Punched a Moon Landing Hoaxer In The Face

American hero and overall badass human being Buzz Aldrin did an AMA on reddit this afternoon. Like many celebs before him, Aldrin was using reddit to promote something—in this case a game called Buzz Aldrin’s Space Program Manager. In short, the game features your “own space race to the moon, based off of actual space missions.”

Yada, yada, yada.

Speaking of people going to the moon, one user asked about the time Buzz Aldrin busted that moon landing hoaxer in the face. For those of you not familiar, world class douchebag Bart Sibrel confronted Aldrin years back, accused him of faking the moon landing. Fed up with the guy’s nonsense, Aldrin dropped him with a haymaker.

It is one of the internet’s great moments.

And here’s Buzz addressing that incident.

Allow me to translate that for you: “Yes, I totally f*cked that guy up and yes, I’m not really allowed to talk about it.”

Like I said, Buzz Aldrin, American hero and total badass.

