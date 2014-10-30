Buzz Aldrin Briefly Addressed That Time He Punched a Moon Landing Hoaxer In The Face

American hero and overall badass human being Buzz Aldrin did an AMA on reddit this afternoon. Like many celebs before him, Aldrin was using reddit to promote something—in this case a game called Buzz Aldrin’s Space Program Manager. In short, the game features your “own space race to the moon, based off of actual space missions.”
Yada, yada, yada.
Speaking of people going to the moon, one user asked about the time Buzz Aldrin busted that moon landing hoaxer in the face. For those of you not familiar, world class douchebag Bart Sibrel confronted Aldrin years back, accused him of faking the moon landing. Fed up with the guy’s nonsense, Aldrin dropped him with a haymaker.
It is one of the internet’s great moments.
And here’s Buzz addressing that incident.
Allow me to translate that for you: “Yes, I totally f*cked that guy up and yes, I’m not really allowed to talk about it.”
Like I said, Buzz Aldrin, American hero and total badass.
I always think of this when folks say the moon landing was faked.
[www.youtube.com]
Nice. I hadn’t seen that one before.
Buzz Aldrin handled that dude the way society should handle all conspiracy theorists; fists to the face until they shut up and / or fuck off.
I honestly think the better solution would be a fist to the nuts until they can no longer reproduce.
On the other hand, could you imagine being the son/daughter of Sibrel, say, and you get caught watching Cosmos or something?
i wish we could punch all kinds of people who won’t shut up about all kinds of shit. like, you should be allowed to give someone three warnings and then just sock them on the fourth instance of inanity.
“It is one of the internet’s great moments.”
Nay…one of this nation’s greatest moments
Indeed. I should edit.
The guy landed on the fucking moon, and THIS is almost better.
Think about that. It is less difficult to ride a controlled explosion in a steel tube to an orbiting rock 238,900 miles away using the computing power of a modern solar powered calculator than convince people with a 3rd grade education they are wrong.
Merica.
Being Buzz Alrdin is his job.
Nice work if you can get it. Gotta have the right parents.
“Would you like to yell at the moon with Buzz Aldrin?”
You should read Buzz’s autobiography. You would think his parents were Asian with the amount of pressure they put on him. Basically, it was “why weren’t you the FIRST guy to walk on the Moon? Not good enough?” Also, can you imagine peaking that young in life, knowing that the rest of your life will pale in comparison to performing the greatest feat in all humankind? At least we all have the luxury of believing that we will accomplish something later in life even though we probably won’t.
That ending to Mass Effect 3 though…