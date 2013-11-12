‘Call Of Duty: Ghosts’ Has Some Multiplayer Map Problems

Hey, remember “spawn-camping?” Back in the day, when multiplayer was largely limited to PC and everybody on there including old guys who say things like “Remember spawn-camping?” was a teenager and thus a douche, you could plant yourself in one place and just keep picking off your opponent as he spawned. But game developers have caught on and now spawn-camping is imposs- Wait, no, apparently not, at least in Call Of Duty: Ghosts.
Don’t believe me? Here’s a player mowing down half the opposing team by essentially running around a crate. He kills the same guy four times in less than a minute.
Leaving aside the litany of early-2000s jokes we could make, this is actually something of a problem. As we all know, being a jerk-ass in multiplayer is practically a full time job for some people, and if the game’s spawning system is this broken, it’s likely a bellwether for far more serious problems in the larger COD community. People don’t take kindly to not being able to fight back when the entire fun of the game is fighting back.
One assumes that Activision is aware of the problem and feverishly working on a fix as we speak. If you’re playing, though, just be aware that you might want to avoid some maps. Or start spamming grenades the minute you spawn.
Oh my word, if this video represents the archetypal COD player I am glad my playstation exploded.
It does.
Dudbebro on dudebro spawn-camping is not a victimless crime.
Actually, I’d argue it’s the only crime dudebros enjoy that can be defined as “victimless.”
This isn’t the only problem…
A load of gamers, including me downloaded the latest patch yesterday – And are now unable to access the Operations area in Multiplayer.
As usual, Activision are remaining pretty silent thus far and dont seem to care… Nothing new there then eh Activision?
I enjoy FPS games and, because of that, I’m okay with Call of Duty but, ultimately, the non-stop run-and-gun format because retarded incredibly quickly. And, if you toss spawn-camping into the mix, I just wouldn’t bother playing it at all.
Battlefield brosif. Battlefield.
Oh, I hear you. I straight up murder entire zip-codes of mofoz with the attack chopper.
I had a buy one get one free for PS4 games and I chose this and the new Killzone… I’m almost tempted to cancel Ghost and pick up FIFA… I’ve heard nothing but bad things regarding the online in Ghost.
It does not seem to be well-received, which is a real surprise.
Has the spawning been better than it originally was in Call of Duty 4? In almost every game I have played after it, it seems to have become worse, except for World at War but I might be biased.
They’ve had spawn issues since MW1 this nothing new.
“10/10 It’s just ok” – IGN
That’s the smallest map in the game, and the only map in which you could do that so fast. Most of the maps are large, and camper-friendly. You tend to often spawn on the borders of the maps, so anytime I’m running along the sides, I’m always watching out for spawners who might kill me as soon as they spawn.
What pisses me off is that they got rid of the ability to mute people mid-game. When I hear stupid shit (like those guys), I just leave the game.
Just pause the game. Then you can mute everyone or individuals.
Well I was playing late last nite at 2.30am. On mp, when a guy was under the map picking everyone off. So this sh*** is back again. About time this sort of stuff was stopped. :(((((
Spawn killing has always been there! So with all the money they make on the sale of cod they still won’t stop the cheating. I think anyone caught doing it should be banned for life.