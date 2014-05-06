Can You Name All Of The Famous Fictional Cats In This 8-Bit Poster?

#8 Bit #Cats #Art
Entertainment Writer
05.05.14

This cool 8-bit poster re-imagines some of he most memorable cats from all of pop culture and gives them the digital treatment. It comes from the folks over at re:blog and it is is the follow-up to their similar piece featuring numerous pop culture canines:

As more of dog persons we started a while ago our project on famous pets in 8 bit with dogs. But the time has come to pay tribute to famous felines. Though less numerous than dogs, the group includes many illustrious characters that grin, love lasagna, chase small creatures and are altogether loveable. (via)

You’ll have to pick through both posters to see who you can name. I personally just like that almost every type of culture is represented because I think you could’ve easily just focused on cartoons.

(Via Mashable / re:blog)

Around The Web

TOPICS#8 Bit#Cats#Art
TAGS8-BITARTCatsre:blog

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP