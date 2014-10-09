Can You Solve The Puzzle In This Book? If So, The Writer Will Give You $500k.

You might remember James Frey as the man who wrote A Million Little Pieces, an autobiography of sorts about his battle with drug addiction. Frey was later criticized for fabricating parts of his memoir, including but not limited to a train-car wreck that was central to the book itself. Anyway, that same James Frey is now CEO of Full Fathom Five, a company responsible for a book series called “The Lorien Legacies.” The success there has propelled Frey into something much bigger.
On Tuesday, Frey released “Endgame: The Calling.” The book follows “12 young adults from India to America decoding their own sets of puzzles on a worldwide scavenger hunt to find hidden objects and save the Earth from total destruction by alien forces.” Yes, it’s a mouthful but in short, it’s an interactive book. Readers have a chance to follow clues in the story to unlock a case of gold coins at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. All in all, the gold totals $500,000.
Here’s Frey with more:
“Anybody in the world can win it,” says Frey, 45, in a telephone interview from Connecticut, where he lives with his family and runs his production company Full Fathom Five. “We will know when somebody has solved the puzzle and we will make sure he is in a position to get to Caesars Palace.”
“I want to do it because I think it’s cool. I want to see what happens. I want to do something no one has ever done before,” Frey says.
It doesn’t end there either. “Endgame: The Calling” is part of a trilogy and the second book will have a $1 million prize and the third $1.5 million. Along with the series, Endgame has an online mobile app that allows users to fight others for more puzzle clues. Basically, it’s a real life Hunger Games.
Let’s hope no one ends up dead here because seriously, I can totally see that happening.
Can’t we do this Highlander style?
No…. Basically, it’s a real life Ready Player One.
Ooooooh, I think I love you now.
But way less 80’s pop culture :(
I was just about to say the same thing ImBateman – I heard about this a couple of weeks ago. He just totally ripped off Ernest Cline! And yep, the lack of 80s references will obviously suck ;)
““I want to do it because I think it’s cool. I want to see what happens. I want to do something no one has ever done before. I also need to pay people money to read my books now.”
And even “no one has ever done [it] before” is hardly true. As far back as 1905, when Edgar Wallace’s “The Four Just Men” was first published, readers could compete to win money by guessing the murder method.
Or two thousand years ago when readers who guessed what the secret to eternal life was in the Epic of Gilgamesh won ten slabs of salt!
SPOILER there is no eternal life, god created man to die.
Oh, that’s too hard. I was hoping I’d just have to find Waldo.
RIDDLE-BASED THUNDERDOME!!!!
So the guy who lied about his life story in an earlier book is telling us to solve a few riddles in a new book and he’ll give us half a mil, and we’re supposed to believe him?! Getthefugouttahere…..
“It’s a race! I hope I win!”
“Let’s hope no one ends up dead here because seriously, I can totally see that happening.”
I’ll give it a day after nation wide media outlets pick up on this.
His last book also involved things no one had ever done before. Including himself.