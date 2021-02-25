Getty Image
A Woman Turned Her Trump-Loving Insurrectionist Ex In To The FBI After He Texted Her From Capitol To Call Her A ‘Moron’ And Brag About Being Tear Gassed

Karma is a beautiful thing … unless you’re a MAGA-loving cult member who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6th and had the gall to taunt your ex with text messages during the whole thing.

That’s something Richard Michetti, a Pennsylvania resident who traveled to Washington D.C. to participate in the Trump-inspired insurrection, is finding out the hard way after his ex-girlfriend turned over text messages to the FBI placing him at the Capitol building on the day of the siege. The woman, whose identity is protected in court filings, provided law enforcement with several text messages, photos, and videos that show Michetti raiding the Capitol with his fellow Trump supporters. In fact, one of the photos released by the FBI in their attempt to identify members of the mob shows Michetti standing on the steps of the Capitol staring at his phone with his mask down, presumably texting his former girlfriend.

“It’s going down here. We stormed the building they held us back with spray and teargas and paintballs,” Michetti texted his ex at 2:06 p.m. before insulting her and echoing Trump’s claims of voter fraud. “If you can’t see the election was stolen you’re a moron.”

Authorities charged Michetti with knowingly entering a restricted building, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and obstruction of Congress. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison. But really, what’s two decades of jail-time compared to the humiliation being handed to him on Twitter?

Dating a Trump supporter = A lifetime of therapy.
Turning that Trump-supporting insurrectionist into the FBI = priceless.

