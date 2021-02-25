Karma is a beautiful thing … unless you’re a MAGA-loving cult member who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6th and had the gall to taunt your ex with text messages during the whole thing.

That’s something Richard Michetti, a Pennsylvania resident who traveled to Washington D.C. to participate in the Trump-inspired insurrection, is finding out the hard way after his ex-girlfriend turned over text messages to the FBI placing him at the Capitol building on the day of the siege. The woman, whose identity is protected in court filings, provided law enforcement with several text messages, photos, and videos that show Michetti raiding the Capitol with his fellow Trump supporters. In fact, one of the photos released by the FBI in their attempt to identify members of the mob shows Michetti standing on the steps of the Capitol staring at his phone with his mask down, presumably texting his former girlfriend.

“It’s going down here. We stormed the building they held us back with spray and teargas and paintballs,” Michetti texted his ex at 2:06 p.m. before insulting her and echoing Trump’s claims of voter fraud. “If you can’t see the election was stolen you’re a moron.”

Authorities charged Michetti with knowingly entering a restricted building, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and obstruction of Congress. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison. But really, what’s two decades of jail-time compared to the humiliation being handed to him on Twitter?

1- not all heroes wear a cape

2- he would have texted 'moran' pic.twitter.com/SqAYA44qsu — Mike O3/4 (@vistamoon) February 25, 2021

“i think i’ll stop committing crimes for a sec and text a string of incriminating evidence to a former lover who now hates my guts. what’s the worst she could do?” — my own private potatoho (@ohearn) February 25, 2021

Guy committing sedition texts his ex who is at home not committing crimes and calls HER a moron Maybe karma does happen in this lifetime — jimmy craig (@threepeaks74) February 25, 2021

Only edit I’d have for this story is that it would’ve been funnier if he’d written “your a moron.” — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) February 24, 2021

Dating a Trump supporter = A lifetime of therapy.

Turning that Trump-supporting insurrectionist into the FBI = priceless.