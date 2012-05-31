Cats Who Have Had Enough Of This

#Cats
05.31.12 6 years ago

“Is that cat flipping me off?” — Bunnyfood (Yes. Yes he is.)

VIDEO BELOW: Spider-Cat, Spider-Cat, does whatever a Spider-Cat does, which is say “f–k you” to the laws of physics and to your fridge. |via TDW|

[Inset picture via Bunnyfood.]

TOPICS#Cats
Cats

