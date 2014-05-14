Check Out The Trailer For ‘Glorious Leader!,’ A Video Game About Kim Jong-Un

If you’re like me, you can do 100 pushups in 30 seconds and you’re constantly looking for an iPad game that can quench your thirst for both storytelling and adventure. It appears that we will soon have to look no further for as long as it takes to conquer seven levels, because Atlanta’s Moneyhorse Games will bring us Glorious Leader! sometime before the end of 2014. So what’s the big deal about this game that makes it worth such hype? Well, Glorious Leader! finally attempts to tell the true, heroic story of North Korea’s supreme awesome hero, Kim Jong-Un, by allowing us to play as him as we battle the capitalist forces of America.

The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea commands you to know that the capitalistic pigs at Moneyhorse LLC, are developing Glorious Leader! , an epic tale about the triumph of Kim Jong Un over the entire American army. Battle through 7 unique levels as you defeat waves of imperialists, combat over-the-top bosses, and ride unicorns! Glorious Leader! is coming soon to PC and something called a mobile device. Finally, you will know why North Korea truly is the best Korea. (Via Moneyhorse Games)

Obviously, North Korea and Kim Jong-Un have plenty of well-documented problems that might make some people feel that Glorious Leader!, even as clear satire of the son of a man who claimed to be able to do everything, is in poor taste. But Moneyhorse CEO Jeff Miller told the Guardian that it’s all in good fun, and his team was careful to “walk the line of satire without being an apologist for the regime.” Still, joke or not, after watching the trailer, I did find one incredible flaw in this game that I couldn’t believe made it through the development process…

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

That flaw? The supreme, glorious leader isn’t limited to five lives. He’s the sun and the moon, and therefore immortal, obviously. Duh.

But yes, that is a cameo from Dennis Rodman, and North Korea does have the only existing proof of unicorns, so this game is basically 100 percent fact.