Check Out This Tree Getting A Little Revenge On This Would Be Lumberjack

You gotta love it when nature gets a little taste of revenge, at least when that revenge doesn’t involve someone being seriously injured or worse. Then again, maybe Kurt Stepp posted this footage of his co-worker eating it because he wanted some sort of twisted memorial to his life.
I just like how he tells everyone to stand back before he starts to cut. It’s a self fulfilling prophecy if I ever saw one, but I doubt he could’ve saw the entire branch swinging around until it actually happened.
One of The interesting bits about this video is how he probably would’ve gotten really hurt if he’d been wearing a safety harness or something. I doubt it would’ve felt too good to have the full of the branch into your chest.
(Via Sploid / Kurt Stepp)
That’s some scary stuff. One of the few memories I have of my super young days is a bunch of neighbors and my dad trying to fell a tree like that. Seemed like such a huge production, but that’s why.
Oh, and props on a proper descriptive headline, instead of something like “Man attempts to trim a tree – what happens next will make you question all your life choices to date”
there was a mini revolution a couple weeks back. methinks you won’t be seeing many “wait til you see what happens next” headlines for quite some time. lol.
And by “mini-revolution” he means we all bitched very loudly.
one handed chainsaw cut, 25 feet up in the air, untethered, hugging a tree with the other hand. that dude gets jettisoned.
That guy shoulda cut the bottom of the branch first. That way when he finished the top it wouldn’t swing around, it woulda just dropped straight down.
Exactly. If you don’t score the bottom of the branch first, not only can you strip a huge amount of bark off a valuable tree, you can also find out how cruel a mistress gravity can truly be.
nine one one
I love how the person taking the video ran into the house, apparently to use a land line when she had a cell phone in her hand that could have called 911.
Almost seems like more than one Darwin award should be handed out here.
Cell phones might not go to the correct 911 center depending on what tower you’re connecting through. I’ve been working by a river where we’re told to call a dispatch rather than 911 since it’s possible we could get 911 on the other side of the river, 2 miles away as-the-crow-flies but about 20 by road. So if you have a landline, yeah, it’s better to go that way. Plus the whole crappy connection thing.
So he’s dead.
Well that’s a kick in the balls.