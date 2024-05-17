Chloe Fineman is one of about 350 famous people in director Francis Ford Coppola’s passion project Megalopolis. During the film’s world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on Thursday, the Saturday Night Live cast member wore a sparkling red dress from luxury fashion brand Celine that, like Megalopolis itself, has received a polarizing reaction.

“These picture are weird. Her head looks too big for her body or something,” one user wrote in the comments section for a post shared on the Check the Tag Instagram account, according to People. Another added, “She’s a very beautiful woman, but this makes her look like a bobble head.”

Well, that’s just rude! Fineman would like everyone to back off.

“No need to be so mean! Thank you,” she wrote in the replies, along with the heart emoji. This is how Coppola should respond to negative reviews of Megalopolis. Speaking of, here’s what to expect from the upcoming epic:

Megalopolis is a Roman Epic fable set in an imagined Modern America. The City of New Rome must change, causing conflict between Cesar Catilina (Adam Driver), a genius artist who seeks to leap into a utopian, idealistic future, and his opposition, Mayor Franklyn Cicero (Giancarlo Esposito), who remains committed to a regressive status quo, perpetuating greed, special interests, and partisan warfare. Torn between them is socialite Julia Cicero (Nathalie Emmanuel), the mayor’s daughter, whose love for Cesar has divided her loyalties, forcing her to discover what she truly believes humanity deserves.

Megalopolis doesn’t have a release date yet, but you can catch Fineman in the SNL season 49 finale this Saturday with host Jake Gyllenhaal and musical guest Sabrina Carpenter. It’s that’s me(galopolis) espresso.