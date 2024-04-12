Sabrina Carpenter is gearing up to perform at Coachella this weekend (and perhaps host a surprise Taylor Swift cameo?). It turns out she’ll be bringing a new song to the desert, as today (April 12), she shared the single “Espresso.”

Carpenter told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe about the track (as Billboard notes):

“Weirdly enough, ended up writing this song in France, and I think that that probably had a little bit of inspiration to how the song ended up feeling. It just had that excitement and that energy of almost kind of traveling the world. We wrote it in France and I remember it being a very, very quick process. I mean, from start to finish, I think that’s why you can kind of feel how fun it is. And I think for me, there was something really exciting about the fact that there was so much personality throughout the entire song, because those are the ones that are really, really fun to sing live with a crowd. Those are the ones that people, I think when they don’t know my music or who I am or anything, they can just tune in to a single song and kind of leave with a better idea of my sense of humor.”

Watch the “Espresso” video above.