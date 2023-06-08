The 2024 GOP primary race is showing some life after all. At least, the mudslinging promises to be entertaining. And it seems as though this silver lining has emerged with the formal entrance of disgraced ex-New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, who is now swinging back at disgraced ex-President Trump after his completely predictable insults after his pal-turned-adversary entered the race.

Naturally, Trump Sr. was not the only one to get ugly with Christie. Don Jr. lobbed a super mature joke about donuts in Christie’s direction, and Trump Sr. headed over to Truth Social and pushed out a doctored vid of Christie looking like he’s visiting the breakfast buffet while delivering a campaign speech.

Christie appeared on CNN, where Jake Tapper broached the subject and showed the buffet video, and let’s just say that Trump’s former speech coach showed that he’s going to give as “good” as he gets. Relatively speaking of course. “What a child he is. He’s a baby,” Christie bristled. “It’s so childish. It’s so juvenile. He is such a spoiled baby… Whenever you want to criticize him, in any way, that’s the way he responds.”

Christie asked to respond to Trump mocking his weight: “What a child he is. He’s a baby .. It’s so childish. It’s so juvenile. He is such a spoiled baby.” pic.twitter.com/7s0dTOqH13 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) June 7, 2023

Additionally, Christie took to Twitter with another swing. “Breaking news… I have struggled with my weight for 20 years,” he wrote. “What I haven’t struggled with is my character. I’ll put that up against Donald Trump’s any day. If that’s the best he’s got, then he’s lost his fastball.”

Breaking news… I have struggled with my weight for 20 years. What I haven't struggled with is my character. I'll put that up against Donald Trump's any day. If that's the best he's got, then he's lost his fastball. — Chris Christie (@GovChristie) June 7, 2023

Clearly, Christie did not decide to take the high road. And you know what? Sadly, swinging back is probably the only way that he can make any headway in the GOP race (something that Marco Rubio can presumably bemoan these days), and more importantly, it’s fun to watch. So, let the games begin.