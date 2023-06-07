Chris Christie has officially entered the 2024 presidential race, and Team Trump is already getting nasty. Shortly after the former New Jersey governor answer launched his campaign, Donald Trump Jr. immediately started in with fat jokes because no one has ever accused the Trumps of being classy. Not only that, but at the moment, Christie poses very little threat to Donald Trump securing the top of the ticket. However, Christie has vowed to stick it to Trump, and he isn’t afraid to punch the former president in the nose, according to comments made by his campaign.

“New Chris Christie for President logo just dropped,” Don Jr. tweeted along with the laughing face emoji and a Krispy Kreme logo photoshopped to say “Chris Krispy.”

New Chris Christie for President logo just dropped 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/v1hc5d51TP — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 7, 2023

Without getting into the fact that Donald Trump Sr. isn’t exactly the most athletic looking figure either, Don Jr.’s joke unfortunately isn’t the first time that Christie’s weight has been brought up since he launched his campaign less than 24 hours ago.

Fox News anchor John Roberts made a strange metaphor about the increasingly crowded Republican primary.

“And now we’re gonna have Chris Christie’s straw in there, and judging by Chris Christie’s physical stature, he could drink a lot the milkshake if he wanted to,” Roberts said via Mediaite. “But you’re not affecting the Donald Trump milkshake.”

Unlike Don Jr., Roberts immediately apologized for the remarks.

“Earlier on the show, I was making an analogy to describe the Republican voter pool, and I made a comment that I meant to be light-hearted, but I immediately realized was hurtful toward Governor Chris Christie,” Roberts said. “I should not have said what I said. I deeply regret it and I sincerely apologize to the governor.”

(Via Donald Trump Jr. on Twitter)