Here Are All The Reasons Chris Pratt Is The Hero The Galaxy Deserves Right Now

#Chris Pratt #Parks And Recreation #Guardians Of The Galaxy
07.29.14 4 years ago 4 Comments
When your galaxy’s in peril from a genocidal maniac named Ronan the Accuser—as happens from time to time—you want the best on your side. Captain America? Iron Man? Losers, all of them. Andy f*cking Dwyer is where it’s at. Why have guardians of the galaxy when all we need is Chris Pratt? Need convincing, you faithless wretches? Behold.

1) Chris Pratt is a bona fide action hero with natural aptitude for faking out his opponents:

2) He knows all about the importance of stealth:

3) He’s so good at detective work he impresses even himself:

4) Have you ever seen a plan better than this?:

5) He doesn’t fall! Bucky Barnes:

