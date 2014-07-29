Here Are All The Reasons Chris Pratt Is The Hero The Galaxy Deserves Right Now

When your galaxy’s in peril from a genocidal maniac named Ronan the Accuser—as happens from time to time—you want the best on your side. Captain America? Iron Man? Losers, all of them. Andy f*cking Dwyer is where it’s at. Why have guardians of the galaxy when all we need is Chris Pratt? Need convincing, you faithless wretches? Behold.
1) Chris Pratt is a bona fide action hero with natural aptitude for faking out his opponents:
2) He knows all about the importance of stealth:
3) He’s so good at detective work he impresses even himself:
4) Have you ever seen a plan better than this?:
5) He doesn’t fall! Bucky Barnes:
That Model United Nations episode is my fav episode of the whole series. Andy’s Lions bit slays me every time.
It was smart casting Chris because the advertising for this movie has become the work of the fans. And if this movie happens to really suck (like the last few X-Men movies), instead of letting studios know it sucked, we’ll simply never speak of it again. Until the sequel is about to come out.
Buzzfeed reek all over this article. Not sayin’, just sayin’.
I hear ya, nuff said! There we said it!!