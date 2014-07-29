Here Are All The Reasons Chris Pratt Is The Hero The Galaxy Deserves Right Now

When your galaxy’s in peril from a genocidal maniac named Ronan the Accuser—as happens from time to time—you want the best on your side. Captain America? Iron Man? Losers, all of them. Andy f*cking Dwyer is where it’s at. Why have guardianof the galaxy when all we need is Chris Pratt? Need convincing, you faithless wretches? Behold.

1) Chris Pratt is a bona fide action hero with natural aptitude for faking out his opponents:



2) He knows all about the importance of stealth:



3) He’s so good at detective work he impresses even himself:



4) Have you ever seen a plan better than this?:



5) He doesn’t fall! Bucky Barnes:

