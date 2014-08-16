Chris Pratt Shared A Photo From When He Lived In The Creepiest Van Ever

Before he was famous, Chris Pratt used to lure children into his rusted Scooby Doo van, enticing them with free ice cream and awesome mixes (“You kids wanna get hooked on a feeling?”). Or so I assume, based on the photo the Guardians of the Galaxy star shared on Facebook.

Can’t believe I found this picture!!! That is the van I lived in!!! In my hand is the script for the movie that got me out of Maui. Crazy.

All that’s missing is an endorsement from Bob Rape. Oh, and a Rush album in the cassette player.

Via Facebook