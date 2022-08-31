During a recent comedy show in Phoenix, Chris Rock revealed that he had turned down an offer from the Academy to host the 2023 Oscars. While Rock appreciated the Academy attempting to make amends for the comedian being slapped by Will Smith, he had no intentions of returning to the scene of the incident. Unfortunately, Rock took things a bit too far by joking to the crowd that accepting the Oscars hosting gig would be like Nicole Brown Simpson deciding “to go back to the restaurant” where she left her glasses right before her murder.

The joke was not Rock’s best work, and the comedian has been getting dragged on social media ever since. To make matters worse, Nicole’s sister, Tanya, heard the crack, and she was understandably not thrilled. She found the joke “unfunny” and blasted Rock for comparing Nicole’s murder to being slapped. Via TMZ:

Tanya tells us his attempt at humor was distasteful to say the least, and offensive to the extended family … especially since she believes it was totally gratuitous. What TS wants Chris — and anyone else who might want to invoke Nicole’s murder in their bit — to know is this … there are still surviving family members who are still dealing with her loss to this day, and this type of stuff hits close to home and hurts people.

However, Tanya proved she’s the bigger person by disagreeing with online comments that the Nicole joke proves that Rock deserved to be slapped by Smith. Despite Rock making a joke about her sister’s death, which she calls a “misfire,” Tanya isn’t onboard with condoning violence.

(Via TMZ)