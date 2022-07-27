It’s been four months since Will Smith infamously slapped Chris Rock during the Oscars, and the comedian hasn’t said much about the incident outside of a few stray remarks during his shows. In fact, Rock has routinely joked that when he does talk about The Slap, it’ll be for money. “I’ll get to it eventually, on Netflix,” he quipped during a London performance back in May.

However, Rock seems to be letting the viral moment slip into his routine. During a recent set in New Jersey, the comedian opened up about the Oscars incident. “Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face,” Rock joked before referring to Will Smith as “Suge Smith.” Via Us Weekly:

Later, during a sketch about people being overly sensitive and playing the victim, Rock declared, “I’m not a victim, mother–ker,” before joking that he “shook that s–t off” and returned to work. “Yeah, that sh-t hurt, motherf–ker,” he continued. “But I shook that sh-t off and went to work the next day … I don’t go to the hospital for a papercut.”

The New Jersey show is the most that Rock has talked about the Oscars incident. Smith, on the other hand, issued a public (but not personal) apology for the incident, and wife, Jada Pinkett Smith has called for the two men to bury the hatchet.

“My deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile,” Pinkett Smith said during a June episode of her Red Table Talk web series.

(Via Us Weekly)