Do you remember the scene in The Big Short where Ryan Gosling explains that Wall Street goons love to use fancy terms like “mortgage backed securities” to make regular folks feel stupid, so he brings in “Margot Robbie in a bubble bath” to describe what the hell a “tranche” is? (Selena Gomez does the same thing for a “synthetic CDO.”) Replace “sub-prime loans” with “naked ballot,” and you have the new video from Represent.Us.

The organization, which aims to “bring together conservatives, progressives, and everyone in between to pass powerful state and local laws that fix our broken elections and stop political bribery,” got Chris Rock, Sarah Silverman, Mark Ruffalo, and Tiffany Haddish, among others, to discuss “naked ballots” (or a ballot without a secret envelope, basically) while, well, naked. Here’s the important-but-boring stuff:

1. Follow ALL instructions carefully. If it says use 2 envelopes, use 2 envelopes. If it says use a black pen, use a black pen. Not funny. Not sexy. But absolutely essential. 2. Mail your ballot or drop it off ASAP. Like now. If your ballot arrives late, it won’t count and you’ll have been naked for nothing. 3. In places like Pennsylvania, your ballot must be placed in an inner and outer envelope. Put your ballot in the inner envelope, then put the inner envelope in the outer envelope. If you don’t do this, it’s called a naked ballot, and it won’t count. You can be naked, but your ballots cannot.

Now enjoy the less important-but-also-less-boring naked celebs above, as a treat.