NBA Jams: Chris Webber’s Behind-The-Back Dunk On Charles Barkley

Flashback to 1994 when then rookie Chris Webber of the Golden State Warriors didn’t just put Charles Barkley on a poster. Nike felt so strongly about C-Webb’s fearless dunk that they went on to use it in a TV commercial featuring Webber and Latrell Sprewell, also a Warrior at the time, dissecting the play.
Pretty sure Chuck still holds a little grudge towards his TNT co-worker for this one.
greatness
The only thing better than the dunk was the Barbershop commercial Nike made off of it.
“I don’t believe in Role models but you mine”
[www.youtube.com]
My bad Gotty stepping on your post with duplicate redundancies LOL
Whenever C-Webb and Chuck are in the studio together, Ernie always makes it a point to show this lol. All Chuck does is sit there and laugh lmao. It’s awesome stuff.
Any and every opportunity to show the clip they take it. They even brought it up on Open Court. Always hilarious
Wasn’t C-Webb dating Tyra for a while?
I’m just wondering what plyometric program he used to increase his vertical leap because no one is born with a vertical leap that high. Doing depth jumps will increase your vertical leap some, but not to that level
-Nocturn
beastlyplyos . com
So Nike always had the best commercials huh