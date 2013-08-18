NBA Jams: Chris Webber’s Behind-The-Back Dunk On Charles Barkley

Flashback to 1994 when then rookie Chris Webber of the Golden State Warriors didn’t just put Charles Barkley on a poster. Nike felt so strongly about C-Webb’s fearless dunk that they went on to use it in a TV commercial featuring Webber and Latrell Sprewell, also a Warrior at the time, dissecting the play.

Pretty sure Chuck still holds a little grudge towards his TNT co-worker for this one.