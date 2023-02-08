Chrissy Teigen clapping back at Donald Trump is now a matter of congressional record thanks to a hearing with former Twitter executives on Wednesday. At issue is a 2019 tweet in which Teigen called out Trump for referring to her as John Legend’s “filthy mouthed wife” while notably not tagging the prolific Twitter user.

“lol what a p*ssy a** b*tch,” Teigen tweeted. “tagged everyone but me. an honor, mister president.”

lol what a pussy ass bitch. tagged everyone but me. an honor, mister president. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 9, 2019

While the back and forth with Teigen is pretty indicative of Trump’s time on Twitter before his account was suspended following the January 6 attack, the supermodel’s tweet resurfaced in an embarrassing moment for both the former president and Elon Musk, who along with conservatives, have accused the social media platform of censoring free speech at the request of Joe Biden. (It didn’t.)

According to The Daily Beast‘s Justin Baragona, while still in office, Trump was reportedly so angered by Teigen’s tweet that he demanded Twitter remove it or face consequences, which for the record is a textbook violation of the First Amendment.

“Twitter executives verify to the House Oversight Committee that the Trump White House tried to get Twitter to take down tweets from Chrissy Teigen that made fun of Trump,” Baragona tweeted. “Former Twitter executives, after confirming that Trump threatened the company with regulation and tried to get tweets taken down, testify that the Biden White House didn’t contact them to censor any tweets.”

Former Twitter executives, after confirming that Trump threatened the company with regulation and tried to get tweets taken down, testify that the Biden White House didn't contact them to censor any tweets. pic.twitter.com/Yy383KLAiW — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) February 8, 2023

As video of the hearing started bouncing around Twitter, particularly the part where the phrase “p*ssy a** b*tch” got verbalized inside the walls of Congress, Teigen couldn’t help but respond to the situation.