Donald Trump and Chrissy Teigen have a love-hate relationship: she hates him, and the internet loves her for it. The author and rare good Twitter personality wished the president happy birthday by calling him a “monumental asshole,” and in November 2012, she tweeted, “I wanna be miss universe but I need your word you won’t hold me calling you a racist pig against me okay” (a month later: “@realdonaldtrump hey! been a while. I fucking hate you”). The latest in their, uh, complicated relationship came on Sunday night, when Trump attacked Teigen’s husband, singer John Legend, for appearing in Lester Holt’s Justice For All series, an MSNBC report about the criminal justice system.

“When all of the people pushing so hard for Criminal Justice Reform were unable to come even close to getting it done, they came to me as a group and asked for my help. I got it done with a group of Senators & others who would never have gone for it. Obama couldn’t come close,” Trump tweeted. “A man named @VanJones68, and many others, were profusely grateful (at that time!). I SIGNED IT INTO LAW, no one else did, & Republicans deserve much credit. But now that it is passed, people that had virtually nothing to do with it are taking the praise. Guys like boring musician @johnlegend, and his filthy mouthed wife, are talking now about how great it is – but I didn’t see them around when we needed help getting it passed.” There’s more, but you get the idea.

Besides, all that really matters is the response from the “filthy mouthed wife.”

lol what a pussy ass bitch. tagged everyone but me. an honor, mister president. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 9, 2019

“lol what a p*ssy ass bitch,” Teigen tweeted. “tagged everyone but me. an honor, mister president.” Both “filthy mouthed wife” — which has the potential of being flipped into a rallying cry, like the “nasty woman” remark against Hillary Clinton — and “p*ssy ass bitch” have both since started trending on Twitter, with help from Teigen and Legend.

no guys no please do not make this trend, for it is my fight with #PresidentPussyAssBitch, not yours!!!!!! https://t.co/hSJ0UxjbaO — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 9, 2019

.@twitter won't let Twitter be great. I understand. #PresidentPussyAssBitch is vile and absolutely should not trend. — John Legend (@johnlegend) September 9, 2019