Christina Applegate recently attended the SAG Awards while declaring that this was her “last awards show as an actor probably,” and in the process, she brandished a cane that told MS where to stick it. The Dead To Me star has been frank about her multiple sclerosis diagnosis, which caused a significant pause in filming her Netflix show’s final season and has left her considering new moves to continue a Hollywood career.

Applegate has now caught wind of right-wing commentator Candace Owens’ recent rant against an ad campaign (from the Kim Kardashian-owned SKIMS clothing line) featuring disability advocate Haleigh Rosa, who modeled adaptive shapewear designed to be more easily worn (and donned and removed) in cases of limited mobility. Owens took issue with the use of a wheelchair in this campaign and, as relayed by Newsweek, she railed against the ad (for her Daily Wire podcast) and what she feels is a too-pervasive “inclusivity thing”:

“I don’t really understand how far we’re going to take this inclusivity thing. We are being ridiculous, America…. I really don’t get it, and if I am wrong, educate me… I don’t know why this needs to be done. I’m just getting tired of this all-inclusivity thing. It seems ridiculous…. Whose idea was this? Was it your idea? Okay, you’re fired.”

The PopCrave Twitter account shared a viral clip of this rant:

As Newsweek notes, Haleigh Rosa has already taken Owens to task with a response, and Applegate has reacted accordingly on Twitter. First, she expressed anger.

“Going to try and sleep but my rage is keeping me awake,” the Married… With Children actress tweeted. “Candace Owens, do you know when you have seen pictures of me how fucking hard it was to get my clothes on? A team has to help me!!! So I’m excited for accessibility clothing for me and my community.”

Then, Applegate decided to take one of Owens’ remarks (“if I am wrong, educate me”) seriously with a challenge.

“I thought my last tweet was enough,” Applegate subsequently wrote. “But then my heart said something else. No rage. If Candace wants to get on the phone with me to be educated on being disabled. I will not come with anger. I will come with love. Because she needs to hear that. I pray for her tonight.sincerely.”

The ball is now in Candace Owen’s court, although she has (as of this writing) not yet responded on Twitter.

