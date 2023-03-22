If you haven’t learned anything from SZA’s latest album, SOS, then you know that the “Ghost In The Machine” singer is comfortable in her skin. It hasn’t always been this way. On past projects, the songwriter shared that she struggled with body insecurity. But that’s all a thing of the past, and to showcase her newly found confidence, the recording artist teamed up with clothing and shapewear company Skims.

SZA joins the likes of Brooke Shields, Juliette Lewis, Cassie, Indya Moore, Becky G, and Chelsea Handler in lending her likeness to the brand. As one of the newest models for the company, SZA stripped down to her undies in promotional shots for its new Fits Everybody campaign.

In a statement shared with Variety, SZA raved about the collaboration saying, “I’m excited to be in Skims’ latest Fits Everybody underwear campaign and to align myself with a brand that strives to make women feel both comfortable and sexy.”

The company, co-founded by Kim Kardashian, has been working to incorporate more pop culture figures in its marketing campaigns. When asked about tapping the singer for the campaign, Kardashian said, “SZA’s honesty, confidence, and dynamic energy are unparalleled. She’s truly the woman of the moment, and I’m so honored for her to be featured in Skims’ latest campaign.”

In her song “Conceited,” SZA sings, “I just got my body done, ain’t got no guilt about it / I just heard your opinion, I could’ve did without it,” and that investment in self surely paid off in this campaign.

For more information about Skims’ Fits Everybody collection, click here.