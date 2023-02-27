Christina Applegate attended the SAG Awards, which means that she got to witness Aubrey Plaza and Jenna Ortega’s witchy magic and Brendan Fraser’s all-around awesomeness firsthand. The event was also a bittersweet one for the Dead To Me star, given that she previously told the LA Times that it would be “my last awards show as an actor probably, so it’s kind of a big deal.”

Applegate won’t be acting too much from here on out, as she previously revealed, due to her multiple sclerosis diagnosis, which brought Dead To Me production to a grinding halt. In the aftermath, she’s revealed plans to transition into production and voice work, and for the SAGs, she attended alongside her daughter, Sadie Grace LeNoble, who stuck with mom on the red carpet while she brandished a cane that carried an “FU MS” message, as seen in this YouTube vid from Page Six. Yep, MS can stick it where nothing shines.

Applegate was nominated for Best Female Actress In A Comedy Series. Jean Smart took home the top prize, although the Hacks actor was resting up at home, days after revealing that she’d undergone a heart procedure. Everyone put bubble wrap around these two kickass ladies. We need them to stick around for the long(er) haul.

And hopefully, Applegate will receive an Emmys nod, too, but here’s to hoping that the Married… With Children star will have a lengthy production career to come.

