The ‘Inside The Actors Studio’ Where Dave Chappelle Interviews James Lipton Is Now Online

It’s the dog days of summer, meaning the TV viewing is scarce and we’re left to our own devices. Sure, we’ve done some digging and found gems on TV but it’s hard to occupy all of our time with so few options.
So after some surfing, I stumbled across this episode of Inside The Actors Studio. It’s the 200th episode where James Lipton himself was the subject and his interviewer was Dave Chappelle. Everyone recalls their legendary episode where Dave was the guest, but this episode may be even better.
These two have such a tremendous chemistry that the hour just flies by. They talk about everything from Lipton’s past to the time they went to a Jay-Z concert together.
Just face it…you’re not doing anything else any time soon…
genius. Can’t wait for Chappelle to come to my city on tour this summer
Me too! I bought tickets as soon as they went on sale because there was no way that I was missing it
Chappelle was also on the 250th episode this year, I believe.
I would totally hang out with Lipton and Chappelle. But I would just sit quietly in awe.
This was a good episode, but Chappelle’s original episode was better. I just don’t find Lipton very interesting.
Lipton’s terrible. I support any Lipton-free episodes. It’s hilarious this show is still on bravo. Look at the output the show has made since the network changed ‘direction’
That was great, but Dave Chappelle isn’t really that great of an actor and seems out of place here.
Also, to all those students in the audience: it doesn’t matter how good at acting you are some good-looking idiot like Channing Tatum or Jessica Alba will take all your jobs.
A lot of negative nancies on this post. I think it was a great episode and after all Lipton has done and the 200 episodes that they’ve made, it was a great tribute. And remember, don’t hate the playa, hate the game.
This was a fascinating episode. Thanks for making me aware of it, David. “Jim” Lipton has always been a knowledgeable, incisive interviewer, but I had no idea he was this fascinating in his personal life.
Plus, you know, Arrested Development.