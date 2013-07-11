The ‘Inside The Actors Studio’ Where Dave Chappelle Interviews James Lipton Is Now Online

07.11.13 5 years ago 9 Comments

It’s the dog days of summer, meaning the TV viewing is scarce and we’re left to our own devices. Sure, we’ve done some digging and found gems on TV but it’s hard to occupy all of our time with so few options.

So after some surfing, I stumbled across this episode of Inside The Actors Studio. It’s the 200th episode where James Lipton himself was the subject and his interviewer was Dave Chappelle. Everyone recalls their legendary episode where Dave was the guest, but this episode may be even better.

These two have such a tremendous chemistry that the hour just flies by. They talk about everything from Lipton’s past to the time they went to a Jay-Z concert together.

Just face it…you’re not doing anything else any time soon…

