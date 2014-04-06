This Devilishly Awkward Prank A Student Played On Her Teacher Might Be The Year’s Best April Fools Moment

This clip is so much better without any spoilers, so I’ll give you the bare minimum amount of context: the professor featured in the video has a strict policy that if a student’s cell phone rings during class, they have to answer it — on speaker phone.
One clever student used the rule to bring a hilarious amount of shame and embarrassment to the teacher in what might be 2014’s best April Fools’ prank this side of NPR’s Facebook page. Enjoy!
(Via H Monteroy)
Brilliant
would have been even better if it was from an abortion clinic confirming her appointment :P
It doesn’t hurt any that the teacher is adorable, and a redhead on top of it.
Oh Edgar!
This is at Aquinas College in Grand Rapids, MI … absolutely brilliant and well-played by everyone involved. And yes, AQ is a Catholic school, so the pregnancy makes it 100x funnier.