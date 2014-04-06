This Devilishly Awkward Prank A Student Played On Her Teacher Might Be The Year’s Best April Fools Moment

#Pranks
Creative Director
04.06.14 6 Comments

This clip is so much better without any spoilers, so I’ll give you the bare minimum amount of context: the professor featured in the video has a strict policy that if a student’s cell phone rings during class, they have to answer it — on speaker phone.

One clever student used the rule to bring a hilarious amount of shame and embarrassment to the teacher in what might be 2014’s best April Fools’ prank this side of NPR’s Facebook page. Enjoy!

(Via H Monteroy)

