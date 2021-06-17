Now that he’s back in front of a studio audience, an animated Stephen Colbert ripped off his jacket on Wednesday night as he ribbed President Joe Biden for snapping at reporters following the G7 Summit. CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins caught the brunt of Biden’s ire when she asked why Biden is “so confident” that Vladimir Putin will change his behavior following their meeting, which is not something that Biden had said, and he let her know it.

“I’m not confident he’ll change his behavior. What in the hell? When did I say I was confident?” Biden responded to the question that was shouted by Collins as the president was leaving the room. “What I said was — let’s get this straight — what I said was what will change the behavior is the rest of the world to them and diminishes their standing in the world. I’m not confident of anything. I’m just stating the fact.”

Biden then told Collins she’s in the “wrong business,” if she doesn’t understand how his meeting with Putin was constructive. After playing a clip of the back-and-forth on his show, Colbert had a little fun mocking the “testy” exchange. “Wow, that was some strong ‘Grandpa’s had it with your lip’ energy!” he quipped before ripping off his jacket and imitating a fired up Biden. Via Mediaite:

“What’s that? You watch your tone, mister! Knock it off with the grab-ass and the horseplay. This isn’t a dog-and-pony show. Were you born in a barn? If you were, grab a pail and start milking the cows because they’re coming home to roost, little boy blue! I fought in Korea!”

In Biden’s defense, the president walked back to the press pool and apologized to Collins shortly after the outburst. “I owe my last questioner an apology,” Biden said. “I shouldn’t have been such a wise guy with the last answer I gave.”