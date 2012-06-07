'Community' Fan Creates Adorable Video Game Based On 8-Bit Episode

Senior Pop Culture Editor
06.07.12 4 Comments

Back when “Digital Estate Planning,” a.k.a. the 8-bit episode, aired, every Community fan took to the Internet to proclaim, “I WANT THIS TO BE A REAL GAME.” I mean, who wouldn’t want to be an adorable Britta avatar, stomping on countless heads of countless hippies? We even begged nicely…

Well, now you can. A Reddit user created a game based on the episode, which allows you to not only play as one of the Greendale Seven, but also the ability to dress them up in Star Trek, dinosaur, and squirrel costumes. “Journey to the Center of Hawkthorne” is still in the beta phase, with some kinks that need to be worked out, but it already makes me so happy. As happy as Troy and Abed shooooooting lasers. Download it here.

Me too, Leonard. Me too.

TOPICS#Reddit#8 Bit#Video Games#Community
TAGS8-BITCommunitydigital estate planningREDDITvideo games

