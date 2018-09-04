COMING UP: A @GMA exclusive with former "Cosby Show" actor #GeoffreyOwens after he was shamed online for working at a grocery store – so many people coming to his defense as he tries to provide for his family… pic.twitter.com/oB2eOqNfLL — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 4, 2018

Over the weekend, former Cosby Show actor Geoffrey Owens, who played Sondra’s husband Elvin Tibideaux on the long-running series, was spotted working at a Trader Joe’s in New Jersey by customers who snapped his photo without permission. The photos later made their way to the Daily Mail and then Fox News, subsequently going viral on Twitter as many made light of the fact that Owens was now working in retail.

But then something wonderful happened. The acting community rallied around Owens to remind people that acting is not always steady work, and sometimes actors need to take less-than-glamorous jobs to get by. Indeed, Owens is in fact still very much a working actor, making recent television appearances on series such as HBO’s Divorce, Blue Bloods, Lucifer, Elementary, and so on.

On Tuesday, Owens stopped by Good Morning America to speak out about the “devastation” he initially experienced at having been shamed as a Trader Joe’s employee, but how things quickly turned around and he became overwhelmed at the support everyone has shown him.

FULL INTERVIEW: @GMA EXCLUSIVE — "There's no job better than another…every job is worthwhile…" Actor Geoffrey Owens speaks out, responding to job shaming and backlash after a photo of him working at a grocery store was posted online: https://t.co/0wZJnpowI9 pic.twitter.com/aNiG5fV2yf — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 4, 2018

“The period of devastation was so short because so shortly after that, the responses, my wife and I started to read these responses from literally all over the world of support,” he told host Robin Roberts while proudly showing off his name badge. “And fortunately the shame part didn’t last very long. It hurt, but then … it’s amazing.”

Owens later admitted that he had worked at Trader Joe’s for 15 months before this incident occurred and that people had recognized him every day, and up until that point had been cool about it. He has since had to step down from the position due to the media attention.