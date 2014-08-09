Crazy Russian Climbs To The Top Of Frozen Shanghai Tower, One Of The Tallest Buildings In The World

Shanghai Tower stands at a tremendous 2,073 feet. It is the tallest in all of China, the second tallest in the whole world. Not one to be one-upped by other daredevils, adventurous Russian climber Ivan Kuznetsov was determined not only to scale the building, but the construction crane atop the building. Oh yeah, and while it’s totally covered in ice. No big deal.

As you’ll see in the pictures below, no matter ice or danger, Ivan would not and could not be stopped.

