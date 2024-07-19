Crowdstrike airport
The Crowdstrike Crash Has Prompted Global Frustration And Chaos, Along With The Most Inevitable Movie Jokes

Americans awoke to chaos on Friday morning as a global tech outage, apparently caused by a CrowdStrike software-update issue, left travelers wondering what to do after becoming stranded in airports. The blip has essentially ground the world to a halt while pausing healthcare and banking systems with the “blue screen of death.” Reuters has reported that the cybersecurity firm “deployed a fix,” but of course, the chaos will take awhile to clean up, and people are coping as best they can.

Those mechanisms include jokes, which are frankly not the worst way to deal with a situation like this, which hasn’t (that we know of) physically hurt anybody but has sparked a world of frustration. And this honestly is probably the best time possible for a Space Force quip to surface on social media.

Elsewhere, a modified (but now fixed) Wikipedia entry claimed that the crash triggered the “second dark ages.”

And of course, a situation like this wouldn’t be complete without jokes about James Cameron’s The Terminator (which will soon launch a new Netflix anime series, by the way), and here we are:

Happy Friday? This has kickstarted the weekend early for a few people, but boy, being in an airport would not be fun right now.