Craving a break from San Francisco’s urban energy? You don’t have to travel far here for epic outdoor adventures. In fact, some of the most awe-inspiring natural wonders in the United States are just 16 miles from downtown SF – Muir Woods National Monument, a towering sanctuary of old-growth redwoods. Here, you can immerse yourself in a world of towering trees, dappled sunlight, and serene trails, all within a 20-minute drive of the city. With over 800,000 visitors in 2023, it’s no surprise the 554-acre National Monument is popular, with reservations in place. But it’s worth pre-planning to walk amongst the mighty redwoods—the tallest in Muir Woods is a staggering 258 feet tall. Here is your complete guide. HOW TO GET TO MUIR WOODS FROM SAN FRANCISCO: The most convenient way to reach Muir Woods is by car. Take US-101 North from San Francisco – and over the iconic Golden Gate Bridge – and follow signs for Muir Woods National Monument. The drive is super scenic, offering glimpses of the Marin Headlands and Mount Tamalpais. Allow yourself some extra time, depending on traffic conditions. There is a toll for crossing the Golden Gate Bridge ($8.75 with FasTrak and $9.75 invoiced) and a parking reservation fee at Muir Woods ($9.50 for a standard vehicle) you must make in advance here.

RESERVATIONS: Due to its popularity, Muir Woods National Monument requires parking or reservations. Reservations can be made online up to 90 days in advance on a rolling basis. The parking reservation for vehicles up to 17 feet is currently $9.50, and the entrance fee to the park is $15 per adult (children 15 and under are free). Parking reservations aren’t needed if you take a shuttle, but the tickets are $3.75 per adult. WHAT TO DO WHILE YOU’RE THERE: HIKE: Fern Canyon Loop: This short, easy, 1.3-mile loop trail takes you through a lush and magical world of redwoods and ferns. It is perfect for families with young children or those seeking a leisurely stroll. Length: 1.3 miles round trip

Difficulty: Easy

Bootjack Loop: This moderate 6.3-mile loop trail offers stunning views of waterfalls and towering redwoods. However, be prepared for some inclines and storm damage. Length: 6.3 miles

Difficulty: Moderate Dipsea Trail from Mill Valley Trailhead: The Dipsea Trail is the oldest footrace course west of the Mississippi, boasting a rich history dating back to the late 1800s. The challenging but rewarding hike leads from Mill Valley to Stinson Beach, with views of redwoods, waterfalls, and the beach. Length: 14 miles

Difficulty: Hard Attend a Ranger-Led Program: Enhance your visit by attending a free ranger-led talk. Rangers offer fascinating insights into Muir Woods’ history, ecology, and conservation efforts. Check the park website or visitor center for schedules.

OTHER NEARBY OUTDOOR ADVENTURES: Mount Tamalpais State Park surrounds Muir Woods National Monument, which is itself a part of the larger Golden Gate Recreation Area with tons of incredible opportunities for outdoor exploration. Some of my favorites are: Muir Beach: After visiting Muir Woods, extend your day trip by heading to Muir Beach, just a few miles down the road. This picturesque beach offers stunning views of the Pacific Ocean, tide pools perfect for exploration at low tide, and opportunities for surfing, sunbathing, or simply enjoying the ocean breeze. Don’t Miss: Enjoy the views from the Muir Beach Overlook, watch for whales, and picnic on the beach. Golden Gate Bridge: Consider a detour to witness the iconic Golden Gate Bridge beyond just driving over to get to Muir Woods. Take a scenic drive across the bridge or explore its beauty from nearby vantage points like Crissy Field or Vista Point. Don’t Miss: Walk or bike the bridge to either side for plenty of trail options. Marin Headlands: Explore the rugged beauty of the Marin Headlands, a national recreation area offering breathtaking views, hiking and biking trails, and historic military installations. Don’t Miss: Hike Coastal Trail to Viewpoint Loop, camp — with a reservation — at one of the four campgrounds in the park, and visit the Point Bonita Lighthouse during your visit. Mount Tamalpais State Park: Mount Tamalpais State Park has a network of trails catering to all difficulty levels. Redwood forests, grassy meadows, and dramatic viewpoints paint a diverse landscape perfect for hiking, biking, or simply enjoying a picnic amidst nature.