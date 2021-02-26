The Terminator Will Be Back… As An Anime Series On Netflix

The two best Terminator movies are obviously The Terminator and Terminator 2: Judgment Day, in some order, but what’s in third place? I’d argue it’s not a movie at all, but Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles, the Fox series that ran for two seasons and deepened the franchise’s mythology with more complexity than any of the other films since T2. Also, Lena Headey played Sarah Connor. That’s just good casting. Following Terminator: Dark Fate‘s tepid showing at the box office, the Terminator franchise will move to the small screen again, this time as an anime series on Netflix.

Variety reports that the project is “still in the early stages, [so] plot details are still being determined… Mattson Tomlin will serve as showrunner and executive producer. Tomlin most recently wrote the Netflix original film Project Power and worked on the screenplay for Matt Reeves’ upcoming film The Batman.” Tomlin said that he will approach the show “in a way that breaks conventions, subverts expectations, and has real guts,” while John Derderian, Netflix’s vice president of Japan and anime, added that it will “explore this universe in a way that has never been done before. We can’t wait for fans to experience this amazing new chapter in the epic battle between machines and humans.”

Sounds good! As long as there’s at least one Guns N’ Roses song in the soundtrack.

(Via Variety)