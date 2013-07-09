The ‘Curse Of Chucky’ Trailer Is Here To Haunt Your Dreams

#Horror #Trailers
Senior Contributor
07.09.13 8 Comments

Pretty much every horror franchise is getting a reboot these days, and Chucky is no exception. The good news, however, is that this reboot is being handled by a guy who’s been there since the beginning.

Specifically, it’s written and directed by Don Mancini, who’s written or co-written every Chucky movie and directed Seed of Chucky. While the last two Chucky movies went in a goofier direction, this one is apparently returning to the whole “children’s toys are actually pretty frickin’ creepy” concept that actually made the first Child’s Play a pretty solid horror movie.

So, Chucky’s going all Kiss of Death on an invalid? Ouch. Also, it’s always nice to see Brad Dourif getting work: The movie also stars his daughter as the lead, who’s arguing with her sister over her mother’s estate. Chucky, meanwhile, shows up in the mail, and turns out to have a personal stake in the proceedings.

It’s interesting not least because the effects seem to be a mix of CGI and practical work. Part of the reason the first movie was so effective was that the movie was able to actually convincingly bring a doll to life, and Tom Holland used implication more than directly showing Chucky getting stabby, and they seem to be sticking with that idea.

Although, seriously, who sticks a finger in the mouth of a doll they’re convinced is evil? Anyway, Curse of Chucky will be out on video October 8th.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Horror#Trailers
TAGSchild's playCHUCKYHorrorTRAILERS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP