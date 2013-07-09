The ‘Curse Of Chucky’ Trailer Is Here To Haunt Your Dreams

Pretty much every horror franchise is getting a reboot these days, and Chucky is no exception. The good news, however, is that this reboot is being handled by a guy who’s been there since the beginning.
Specifically, it’s written and directed by Don Mancini, who’s written or co-written every Chucky movie and directed Seed of Chucky. While the last two Chucky movies went in a goofier direction, this one is apparently returning to the whole “children’s toys are actually pretty frickin’ creepy” concept that actually made the first Child’s Play a pretty solid horror movie.
So, Chucky’s going all Kiss of Death on an invalid? Ouch. Also, it’s always nice to see Brad Dourif getting work: The movie also stars his daughter as the lead, who’s arguing with her sister over her mother’s estate. Chucky, meanwhile, shows up in the mail, and turns out to have a personal stake in the proceedings.
It’s interesting not least because the effects seem to be a mix of CGI and practical work. Part of the reason the first movie was so effective was that the movie was able to actually convincingly bring a doll to life, and Tom Holland used implication more than directly showing Chucky getting stabby, and they seem to be sticking with that idea.
Although, seriously, who sticks a finger in the mouth of a doll they’re convinced is evil? Anyway, Curse of Chucky will be out on video October 8th.
Straight to video? Huh.
If you look at the performance of the franchise in theaters, there’s a definite decline. Besides, most of the Leprechaun sequels were DTV, and they were great!
That’s because, for some God-awful reason, those last movie were trying to be funny, not scary. If this came out in theaters in Oct, it would make $.
Is that Mr. Ruffalopagus?
It looks like Ruffalo but it could be a Ruffaclone.
I still like Mr. Ruffalopagus.
Great White Ruffalo?
The benefit of it being DTV is that they kept Brad Dourif as Chucky’s voice. You know if this got a theatrical release it would be Joe McHale or some bullshit.