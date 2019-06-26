Getty Image

The NRA announced Tuesday that it has decided to shut down NRATV — the live broadcasting media arm of the organization — as well as part ways with spokesperson Dana Loesch. The gun lobbying group is also severing business ties with its estranged advertising firm Ackerman McQueen, which has represented the NRA for nearly four decades and operates NRATV. The two parties have been embroiled in an ugly lawsuit, as the NRA has accused the firm of staging an “executive coup.”

Moreover, the decision to shut down production of NRATV comes in response to several prominent board members expressing their distaste with the far-right, conspiracy theory peddling content NRATV produces, which muddles the NRA’s core mission of protecting second amendment rights:

“Many members expressed concern about the messaging on NRATV becoming too far removed from our core mission: defending the Second Amendment,” Wayne LaPierre, the N.R.A.’s longtime chief executive, wrote in a message to members that was expected to be sent out by Wednesday. “So, after careful consideration, I am announcing that starting today, we are undergoing a significant change in our communications strategy. We are no longer airing ‘live TV’ programming.”

According to the New York Times, The NRATV may continue to run pre-recorded content, however on-air personalities such as Dana Loesch and other Ackerman employees will no longer be the public faces of the NRA.