‘Daredevil’s Showrunner Tells Us The One Character We Definitely Won’t See, And More

There are a handful of characters that, to many fans, define Daredevil. But according to the show’s head honcho, who starting answering questions about the show on Twitter, one of them won’t be in the series at all.
Who, you may ask? We’ll let Steven DeKnight, the showrunner, tell you:
That would appear to more or less confirm Bullseye, arguably the villain Daredevil is most associated with, won’t be in the series at all. And you know what? Good.
The problem with Bullseye is that he’s dull whenever he isn’t fighting somebody. His entire personality is pretty much killing people for money, or revenge, or because he’s bored. Even Frank Miller, who spent a chunk of the ’70s salvaging Daredevil, couldn’t do much with him; in the comics he’s little more than a stock type when he’s not fighting Daredevil.
Granted, he has had some good depictions over the years, but it’s not like the Netflix series is going to get into his dealings with the Contras or his baseball career. So this probably isn’t the great loss some fans might be thinking.
Also of interest: Daredevil’s religion will be important to the series…
And the show won’t be pushing the bounds of Netflix, but it will be a bit grittier than your standard MCU film:
There’s also this curiosity:
Marvel has stated that it takes place in the modern day… so we’ll be curious to see the reasons behind this particular choice.
As for the release date, DeKnight was vague; he does explain he needs to finish the last two scripts, and that it’s up to Marvel when we see more pictures or a trailer from the series. Nor is filming complete, so that tells us it might be a while before this hits the service. That said, we’ll be curious to see what a “PG-16-ish” Daredevil looks like, so 2015 can’t come soon enough.
PG-16? Sounds intriguing. So it’s almost as risque as NC-17, but less nipple?
Probably more blood and violence, but no nudity and only mild profanity.
Everything Frank Miller touches becomes a 1980s anachronism.
“is there an explanation for why MCU HK is a 1980s anachronism?”
MCU HK? Marvel Cinematic Universe hunter killer? Marvel Cinematic Universe hugs [and] kisses?
Hell’s Kitchen
This took me way too long to figure out, too.
Maybe that part of New York has changed too much from the 80s? I don’t know.
Ed Koch era-New York used to be this scary place with lots of porno theatres and violence, over a thousand serious crimes in a single block of town. Those 70s-80s action movies and The Punisher draw from that. This all changed after Giuliani was elected.
Hell’s Kitchen. It, like most of the city, used to be a really bad neighborhood in the 70’s and 80’s. Gentrification and Giuliani have since changed that. If Daredevil was active in an accurate, modern-day Hell’s Kitchen, the most dangerous thing he would go up against would be an artisanal bakery short-changing its customers.
@LoveWaffle Watch Daredevil team up with “The Vengful Vegan” as they take on “Glutenometer” a villain who, after a freak accident, has the ability to ADD gluten into foods!
If he beats them both senseless and buries them in actual scientific literature disproving their whining, I’m in.
@Dan Seitz The last shot shows he was just working for a ruthless gentrification real estate developer code named “P Beast R”
@Duchess /claps at P Beast R
Frank Miller started writing Daredevil in the 80’s. And he had Bullseye kill Elektra. So I think that’s a significant role, but maybe you should save that for another season.
Well, ’79, as it turns out. For some reason I thought he started on the title in ’77.
He started as an artist on Daredevil in ’79 and didn’t start writing for the title until ’81.
I know there will be PLENTY of characters DareDevil won’t see
^ I see what you did there. DD? not so much.
Yeah he didnt see that sick burn coming!
I would love for Daredevil to have a thick New York accent.
Glad to see they’re including the Catholic thing. I’m no Flanders, I just always thought it was a nice touch. The Christian who dresses like a devil…the thing with his mom…it’s the little things.