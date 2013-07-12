DARPA Has Built A Terminator. No, Seriously.

We joke about DARPA a lot on here, not least because they do things like build gigantic lasers or try to put out fires with speakers. Basically all they need to be is run by a bald guy and we’re going to start wondering if they’re a front for Lexcorp. But their ultimate job is to kill things more efficiently… and now they’ve built a freaking android, for that exact purpose. Meet Atlas, the slightly cuddlier T-800.
Developed by the experts in robotics and nightmare fuel, Boston Dynamics, Atlas is a six-foot-tall robot that can climb, walk independently, avoid obstacles, and relentlessly chase Sarah Connor. Boston Dynamics, being Boston Dynamics, of course has a video:
Well, at least they didn’t set this to dubstep. Anyway, even if Atlas is probing the depths of the uncanny valley, it’s not like this thing will actually be used in battle or for any ridiculous stunts or anything, right? Well, let’s see what the seven teams getting an Atlas will be expected to teach it…
They will be presented with tasks such as driving a utility vehicle, walking over uneven terrain, clearing debris, breaking through a wall, closing a valve, and connecting a fire hose.
So basically, DARPA, you want a robot that can be trained to sneak up on a building, burst through a wall, steal a car, and drive off with it, possibly while spraying the area in bullets since this thing is designed to use “human tools”, as the press releases so euphemistically put it, or maybe just beat everybody to death with the rubble. That’s… that’s just great. Anybody want to go in on a bunker? On Mars?
The description of things it can do makes me think that they’ve built a Bender prototype. I’d be okay with that.
OH BECAUSE THAT’S BETTER.
Point taken. But he could be easily distracted by booze and floozies.
Bender needs us for our booze
NNNNNNNOOOOOOOOPPPPPPPEEEEEEE. See ya later, planet earth.
Well, we’ve had a good run humanity, time to take a seat
We’re boned.
The absolute worst thing about this, is that it makes James Cameron appear as a visionary. Like THAT guy needs a bigger fucking ego.
Then Harlan Ellison will sue him and get half his ego in court.
ZING.
5 YEARS UNTIL SKYNET
NEXT YEAR IN CYBERSPACE.
Listen, and understand. Atlas is out there. It can’t be bargained with. It can’t be reasoned with. It doesn’t feel pity, or remorse, or fear. And it absolutely will not stop, ever, until you are dead.
Welp, robot apocalypse it is then. At least we made Sharknado before it’s all over.
Cheeeeeese it!!!!
Time to get to building my bunker.
NO DISASSEMBLE!!!
I for one welcome our new robot overlords.
*resumes spray-painting himself silver, drawing rivets on with magic marker *
Don’t draw rivets where your nipples are, it’s the first thing a robot will look for.
Robots give purple nurples as human detection?
Time to head for the hills, build a compound, and encircle it with a moat.
I think they should take the video a step further and put glow sticks in the robots “hands”, have a black light flashing and throw passed out ravers on the treadmill to see if it can avoid tripping over them. The Atlas Ravebot would be a hit at parties
I need a video of this thing walking with the dog robot to finish off any hopes and dreams I once had and to ensure that the rest of my nights a filled with nightmares. Probably won’t be too many nights with this bastard on the loose.
This + the googlecars, and you’re halfway there.
Once in awhile, I’m glad all my step family are rednecks and have an arsenal rivaling that of some small military bases.
have they come up with computers or androids that have been programmed to make their own choices as opposed to choices made via programming
Nope, but they’re working on it. In the meantime, they gave the robots fully automatic shotguns.
No, seriously.