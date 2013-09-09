David Cronenberg Wants To Put A Chip In Your Brain

The Toronto International Film Festival is unspooling as we speak, and David Cronenberg, being Canadian, is there. But not with a movie! Instead he wants to put a chip in your skull, so you can feel like you’re in a Cronenberg movie!



Because who doesn’t want to experience, say, this:

Or maybe this!

Doesn’t that sound like fun, kids? Who doesn’t want to tease James Woods’ giant chest orifice with a firearm?

Joking aside, it’s not real, fortunately. Instead, Cronenberg is starring in a “multimedia experience” called BODY/MIND/CHANGE, where he’s the first person to get this chip lodged in his skull. Needless to say, good things immediately happen and you are not chucked down a terrifying nightmare of body horror. Here’s a trailer!

But, of course, some of us are more adventurous than others. Some of us are early adopters, willing to spend on the bleeding edge of technology. So you come to the website and see this:

Yeeeeeah, we think you get the point. Joking aside, this particular ARG, because that’s really what this is, is incredibly well-thought-out, to the point where they give you a legitimate address to look up. Take a look at where putting that into Google Maps sends you.

Needless to say, we’ve signed up for it. If Cronenberg is willing to star in something inspired by his work, we’re there, even if it will make cringe in fear almost relentlessly.