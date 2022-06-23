denise richards
Denise Richards Responds To Charlie Sheen Criticizing Their Daughter For Joining OnlyFans By… Joining OnlyFans

Denise Richards is keeping it all in the family. Or should I say, all in the OnlyFans-ly? No, I shouldn’t, that’s dumb. But the actress, who played the wonderfully-named Dr. Christmas Jones in The World Is Not Enough, has joined her daughter on OnlyFans. less than a week after ex-husband Charlie Sheen criticized the 18-year-old for being on the adults-only subscription service.

“She is 18 years old now and living with her mother,” the former-Two and a Half Men star told Us Weekly about Sami, his child with Richards. “I do not condone this but since I’m unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative, and not sacrifice her integrity.” Richards, meanwhile, said that her role as a parent is to “guide” Sami.

Now Sami has guided Richards to OnlyFans:

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared a video to Instagram Thursday in which she could be seen walking barefoot along a beach while wearing a white dress. The straps of her dress had fallen down her shoulders, accentuating her cleavage.

“Ready… here we go,” she wrote on Instagram, along with a link to her OnlyFans page. A subscription costs $25 a month, or you can rent the trashy masterpiece Wild Things for $3.99 and get basically the same experience. I’ll leave that up to you.

