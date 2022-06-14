Charlie Sheen, the 9/11 star who was arrested for domestic violence against his then-wife, who was investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department for allegedly threatening his ex-fiancee, who called Rihanna a “bitch,” and who former-adult film star Bree Olson accused of withholding his HIV-positive diagnosis from several sexual partners, is concerned that his daughter isn’t being “classy” by joining OnlyFans.

“She is 18 years old now and living with her mother,” the actor told Us Weekly about Sami, his child with ex-wife Denise Richards. “I do not condone this but since I’m unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative, and not sacrifice her integrity.” For her part, Richards said that Sami’s decision to sign up for the adult-friendly subscription website “wasn’t based on whose house she lives in. All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgment, but she makes her own choices.”

In September 2021, Sami claimed that she was “trapped” in an “abusive home” while she was living with Richards and her husband, Aaron Phypers. Sheen, who was married to the Bold and the Beautiful alum from 2002 to 2006, confirmed one month later that Sami had moved in with him and was no longer in school. [But] Richards’ dynamic with her eldest child appeared to be getting better as Sami celebrated her 18th birthday with a touching social media tribute. Sami, for her part, shared a message of love on Mother’s Day before spending time with her mother in person.

Sami Sheen is charging $19.99 per month for a subscription to her OnlyFans. Which is a much better deal than the $158 it would have cost you to see Sheen’s #Winning-era ”My Violent Torpedo of Truth/Defeat Is Not an Option” show. (2011 was a wild time.)