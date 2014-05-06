‘Destiny’ Could Be The Most Expensive Video Game Flop Of All Time

Recently thousands of copies of Atari’s infamous E.T. video game were recovered from a New Mexico landfill, meanwhile Activision, a company founded by Atari employees, continues full steam ahead on the game that very well may be the modern day equivalent of E.T. Time really is a flat circle.
The Activision game I’m talking about is, of course, Destiny, Bungie’s new open-world MMO-meets-shooter that Activision hopes will replace the rapidly aging Call of Duty franchise. Now, don’t get me wrong, Destiny is a promising project. Activision has mostly kept the game hidden from public sight, but the basic premise is intriguing!
Here’s the thing though — I should probably be more than “kind of intrigued” by the game considering how much Activision is spending on it. At a recent business conference, Activision CEO Bobby Kotick revealed that his company is planning to spend 500 million dollars on Destiny. By comparison Grand Theft Auto V, the current record holder for most expensive video game production, cost 260 million. The most expensive Call of Duties cost around 200 million. Oh, and that kind of lavish spending only started once those franchises were firmly established (GTA3 or the first Modern Warfare sure as hell didn’t cost hundreds of millions).
Destiny will have to sell 15-16 million copies just to break even, a number which is bordering on physically impossible. Yes, Destiny comes out on the Xbox 360 and PS3, but much like Titanfall, the next gen version of Destiny will be seen as the real version, and there aren’t 15 – 16 million Xbox Ones and PS4s on the market yet. Not even close. It doesn’t help that recent previews of Destiny have been rather unenthusiastic.
But hey, if things don’t go well for Destiny at least Activision knows where they can find some free landfill space.
via Reuters
It’s the Pluto Nash of video games. Time is indeed a flat circle-jerk.
Hey, it is all about sinergy nowadays. Maybe the game does not pay the bills, but the movie certainly will. You know, get Michael Bay to direct it, Ryan Reynolds to star in it…
Ryan Reynolds is a bad example. The guy is box office poison.
Wait, I read that article about the E.T. Atari game and it appeared to me that they found 1 single copy of the game not thousands. I have not read any story that stated that they had located thousands of copies of the E.T. game. They did say that this single cartridge confirms the urban legend that thousands of copies were buried which of course they would say since it benefits the documentary that they’re making.
The review part is a bit overstated, at near the same time that Kotaku piece came out, IGN had a piece that spoke pretty highly of it.
IGN speaks pretty highly of most things in previews.
Yeah, what Nate said. IGN gave dick cancer a 7.4 once.
I had to flip it on 45 cause I couldn’t dance to it.
Keep in mind GTA5 made a billion in 3 days. but Destiny doesnt have nearly as much hype or name recognition as GTA games. Rockstar is genious coming out with one every 4-5 years. niggas shit their pants when a new one come out. I wonder if that 500billion includes a marketing campaign, im sure it does. I think the spread on GTA5s 260M was literally 50/50 on game development and advertising
Actually, that $260 million figure didn’t include advertising, but if Take-Two spent more than $100 million plugging the game, I’d be surprised.
I’ve been feeling like this is a flop for a while. It just looks wholly uninspired. The only thing that might save it is if there is some radical gameplay element that hasn’t been featured yet. But so far, this is a big yawn and dismissive wanking gesture.
As someone who accidentally “liked” Destiny by accident on Facebook and has been too lazy to change it, they are certainly far from hiding it from the public. It feels like they’re sharing a new video, or art, or interview, or preview like every five minutes.
The most recent game play video I watched literally put me to sleep… it looks pretty clear to me that this is just halo with a new skin. Halo 4s campaign of running from location to location to “hit a switch” … seemed a lot like the run to location and defend point while “guilty spark ver. 5” hacked door thing to move to next check point
Bungie did not make Halo 4.
Are you sure it’s not $500,000,000 for the first and second games? We know they are most certainly working on the second at this point. At least the pre-production stages.
Jesuschrist I feel old… You mean that the budget of AAA games today is over 200 million dollars? Like a big blockbuster movie?
Jesus-friggin’-christ, no wonder they fight like mad to be the next hot franchise…
The good ones usually make more money than the blockbuster movies, too.
they don’t need to sell all those copies, just all the copies they do sell better use micro transactions
A PC version could boost those numbers…
Considering what sells on PCs these days, probably not, but I’m a little surprised the PC version isn’t launching day-and-date.
I never understood why the phrase was “day-and-date” can something be released “day” but not “date”? (They both are released on a Tuesday!) or “date” and not “day” (They both come out on May 3rd! But which May 3rd?)
@Nussy Believe it or not, that is in fact why marketing departments use the phrase.
I’m not saying that budget ISN’T completely absurd, but it’s a gamble for the series, not for the first entry, so saying “it needs to sell X copies” isn’t entirely accurate. (Plus there’s ancillary revenue: microtransactions and the like.) Flop or no, my guess is the wheels are turning too much to stop at this point, so we’re basically guaranteed a minimum of two sequels.
“Expensive Game May Have Hard Time Making Profit.”
Hard-hitting journalism, Birch.
I suppose that the idea behind the massive budget is that Destiny is supposed to be a title that lasts a decade, as opposed to the yearly installments of Call of Duty and the rest. They don’t have to sell massive quantities in a year like other titles, they just have to pull off a business model similar to the various free-to-play MMORPGs out there. At the end if the day, if the game is any good, they should be okay. I’ll be grabbing a copy, and if it is the hybrid of Borderlands and Halo that it looks like, I’ll play until the servers get cut…which will be about five minutes after Activision gets tired of waiting for the profits to roll in.
Never underestimate Bungie*.
*when they have their hearts in it….Reach and ODST don’t count.
look’s like you nailed this one, huh? hahahaha couldn’t have been more wrong.
“Destiny will have to sell 15-16 million copies just to break even, a number which is bordering on physically impossible”
………………..they already sold more than 500 million. in one day.