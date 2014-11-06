Did An Atlantic City Waitress Trick This Customer Into Ordering A $3,750 Bottle Of Wine?

When you ask a waitress or waiter how much something is, and they respond, “Thirty-seven fifty,” it’s fair to assume that you’re going to owe $37.50. Well, don’t make an ass out of you, me, or Dupree, because “thirty-seven fifty” could actually mean you’re accidentally ordering a $3,750 bottle of wine…from a winery that only has FOUR stars on Yelp. Gross.

Joe Lentini was with a party of 10 at Bobby Flay Steak at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City, New Jersey, when he decided to order a bottle to share with two others.

“I asked the waitress if she could recommend something decent because I don’t have experience with wine,” Lentini said. “She pointed to a bottle on the menu. I didn’t have my glasses. I asked how much and she said, ‘Thirty-seven fifty.'” When dinner was over, the check was handed to the host, who was sitting opposite Lentini at the round table, Lentini said. “[The host] was sitting across from me and he handed the bill to person next to him, who handed it to the next person until it got to me,” he said. “I showed the gentleman next to me and we were shocked. We couldn’t believe it.” The total bill was $4,700.61, including tax. The bottle of wine, Screaming Eagle, Oakville 2011 — cost $3,750. “I thought the wine was $37.50,” Lentini said. (Via)

Amateur hour. The pros know to sneak in a bottle of Hobo’s Choice, Back Alley, 2014.

The maître d’/manager offered to give separate bills, so the dinner bill, which wasn’t being disputed, could be paid. Next, Lentini said he was told the best price the restaurant could offer was $2,200. Lentini said he couldn’t afford that, but to be able to leave, he and two other diners agreed to split the $2,200 bill. (Via)

There’s more he said/she said at the source, including the restaurant claiming they did nothing wrong, but cheer up, Lentini: at least you saved some dough by not tipping.

