Shortly after the Russia invasion of Ukraine started on Wednesday evening, rumors started bouncing around that comedian Louis C.K. was set to perform in Kyiv on Saturday, and that the show was still on despite a literal war breaking out. For most of the day on Thursday, reports claimed that tickets were available to the C.K. show but at a discount due to the city being bombed. However, those reports turned out to be wrong for obvious reasons.

In an email to his fans, C.K. confirmed that the Kyiv show is cancelled and that he never even made it into Ukraine. According to the New York Post, C.K.’s flight was cancelled “because no one can fly there now.”

However, the comedian is reportedly in Europe where he’ll continue his tour dates next week. Via Yahoo:

The tour insider tells Yahoo Entertainment that Louis C.K. is currently in Amsterdam after wrapping shows in Tel Aviv, Israel. His official website lists his next scheduled performance as being in Barcelona, Spain, on March 1, followed by dates in cities including Lisbon, Oslo and Bucharest.

In addition to C.K.’s email, comedian Adrienne Iapalucci revealed that she’s on tour with C.K. and that she can’t believe anyone seriously thought there’d be a show in Kyiv during the Russian invasion.

“I’m on tour with #LouisCK. The shows in the Ukraine are not happening,” Iapalucci tweeted. “I can’t image how dumb @nypost would have to be to assume shows were going on in the middle of a war. Why not add that Patrice O’Neal and Bob Saget are also on the show.”

This was posted days ago. I’m on tour with #LouisCK The shows in the Ukraine are not happening. I can’t image how dumb .@nypost would have to be to assume shows were going on in the middle of a war. Why not add that Patrice O’Neal and Bob Saget are also on the show. https://t.co/bWSjFw6rVM — adrienne iapalucci (@AIapalucci) February 25, 2022

(Via New York Post, Yahoo!)