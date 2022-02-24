Of Course Sean Penn Is On The Ground In Ukraine

Celebrities often try to insert themselves into situations during times of global unrest. While they may try to do so out of the kindness of their own hearts, most of the time, it doesn’t go over well and often comes off as tone-deaf.

Actor Sean Penn, who does find himself the center of attention most of the time (for better or worse), is currently on the ground in Ukraine, filming a documentary, according to Vice Studios, which is producing the doc. While the timing might seem a little strange, it turns out Penn had actually been visiting Ukraine regularly for his research, and the documentary was months in the works before Russia invaded this week.

Penn was spotted at a news briefing in Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, where he reportedly arrived this morning. In a statement provided to Newsweek, government officials expressed their gratitude towards Penn, who began making the documentary in November. The statement read:

The director specially came to Kyiv to record all the events that are currently happening in Ukraine and to tell the world the truth about Russia’s invasion of our country. Sean Penn is among those who support Ukraine in Ukraine today. Our country is grateful to him for such a show of courage and honesty.

While many internet sleuths (AKA angry Twitter users) are confused as to why Penn would be there, the actor is known for his activism over the years, as he famously flew down to New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina in 2005, and founded a relief organization after the 2010 Haiti earthquake. In November, Penn was photographed dressed for combat while interviewing Ukraine officials.

There is no official release date about the in-progress doc, but Penn is definitely getting a front-line experience while in Kyiv today.