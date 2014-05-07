Did Patton Oswalt Go Too Far With His Deleted Tweet Experiment? (No.)

Earlier today, I praised famous people who are very good at Twitter, and condemned those who aren’t. Right on cue, here comes Patton Oswalt (he’s in the good category) with a deleted tweet experiment that half his 1.7 million followers love, and other half hate and/or are confused by. You’ll see why in a second.
The joke being, there was no joke. There was nothing to be offended by, and anyone who was is reacting to intentionally misguided implications, and not the message of the tweet. I apologize for having to explain the bit, but clearly, a lot of people didn’t get what Patton was doing.
Unfollow everyone but Brian Williams. Twitter is much less exhausting that way.
I kind of agree with Evan there.
Ditto
Patton Oswald is an ok dude
I say he did not go too far enough!
Went and checked out “Seth’s” twitter feed to see the fallout, and ended up in a wormhole of people completely missing the fucking joke, and converting their epic butthurt into, “ugh whatever, patton oswalt is an unfunny whiner who i was getting sick of anyway…”
Morans, Morans everywhere.
Go USA!
Erin Moran is one place, and that pace is the trailer park.
Ahhhh people getting outraged over who-knows-what and without full understanding? Bless the internet and its users’ moral compass. Without you all, I wouldn’t know when to be offended!
It’s nice to see @coolsexguy come down on the side of decency and good taste.
The girl with the rape tweet got the joke.
Oops, that was a guy. He’s a humorless fuck, but he understood what Patton was doing.
I find him overrated by this site but this shit was funny.
Patton’s appeal to the “geek” demographic is eye-rolling, pandering puke, but dammit if he didn’t nail it once again. I’m so torn with this guy. BTW, there is no “we” in “rape”.
In what way is he pandering? The guy is a giant geek himself. He talks about stuff he KNOWS. That’s what comics do. And that ignores the other 98% of his material that is brilliant.
So if you allude to things that might be considered hurtful, racist, etc but don’t actually say them it’s funny?
Yes.
Nope, but that wasn’t the joke.
I like Patton Oswalt, and I see the point of the joke, buuuut I don’t like the idea of the people who didn’t get the joke getting attacked by actual terrible people because of this.
Those responses ARE the punchline. It’s people missing the point and whiteknighting or getting on their moral high horse over something that was never said.
No what he did was actually smart an funny. He was giving shit to all the people that have to keep doing these forced public apologies.
It’s a two-in-one joke. He’s simultaneously making fun of people who shoot their mouth off online and have to backpedal when they’re called out on it AND the way-too-easily offended people that, in this case, fabricated an insult in their own minds that never even happened.