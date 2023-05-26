Donald Trump Jr. didn’t take his dad’s advice to chill out seriously.

On Thursday’s episode of something called Triggered With Don Jr. (sigh), the former president’s son ridiculed Ron DeSantis’ car crash of a campaign announcement. “It was a hashtag disaster. It took a long time for Elon Musk to barely figure out how and what was going on. It took two charismatic billionaires like Elon Musk and David Sacks to carry DeSantis through this where he basically read an op-ed about what he is gonna do,” he ranted.

Trump Jr. then made an unfortunate mistake: “Trump has the charisma of a mortician, and the energy that makes Jeb Bush look an Olympian.” He, of course, meant to insult DeSantis, not Trump, but it’s much funnier this way.

After a short pause, and without correcting himself, Trump Jr continued: “The policies of a DC swamp rat because we’ve seen… the flip-flops, right?” Trump Jr also hit DeSantis for the “hashtag DeSaster” of his campaign launch with Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter, and David Sacks, a Republican donor, which he said showed he needed “two charismatic billionaires” to help him through.

Mistaking your father for his Normal Human Opponent is bad. But saying “hashtag disaster” is worse.

Junior goes on a rant that is supposed to be about Desantis, but he misreads his script: “Trump has the personality of a mortician, and the energy that makes Jeb Bush look an Olympian.” pic.twitter.com/iOdUbTQLyS — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) May 25, 2023

(Via the Guardian)